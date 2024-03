Mothering Sunday

Cards, flowers, and a visit from my younger son.

Grateful for all. After church we had a roast dinner at home, spent the afternoon chatting and then took our son back to a station where he didn't have to confront more replacement bus services to get back to London.



Another wet dull day and only just managed a quick snap of the flowers from older son for the album. (Which is more than I managed today on another wet dull day).