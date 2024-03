Warkworth Castle

I really am going to have to accept that there are times when picking up the camera is not going to be a priority. Such was last week when an unanticipated decorating project took over with a race to get things finished before leaving for a week in Northumberland.



We travelled yesterday to explore the area around here with a view to a move. Here is Warkworth - a very small picturesque town with this castle as its centrepiece and a glorious stretch of beach.