Hagg Bank Bridge, Wylam

A visit to Wylam today - birthplace George Stephenson, "father of the railways" He lived in a cottage by the Wagon way which now forms a cycle route through the village and beyond. The cycleway goes over this bridge (we walked across it from the other side of the river today). Built in 1876 as a railway bridge it was ahead of its time in design. The river is the Tyne which flows on through Newcastle and to Tynemouth where it reaches the sea.