Toy shop Rothbury

Today took us to Morpeth and on to Rothbury where I spent some childhood holidays. I found the holiday rental we used to have - in those days a damp stone cottage but now upgraded into something more appealing.



The fish and chip shop was up the road just as I remember it and this little toy shop, again just as it was some 50 years ago. We used to go and spend our pocket money there at the end of our holiday.



Good to take a trip down memory lane.