Previous
Next
Eye on the Prize by helenw2
Photo 13

Eye on the Prize

(2011 project) hubby's poker glasses that I photoshopped the home game trophy in
13th January 2011 13th Jan 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise