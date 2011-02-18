Previous
Next
Smiley Watermelons by helenw2
Photo 49

Smiley Watermelons

(2011 project) spotted at Countdown when we were doing our grocery shopping
18th February 2011 18th Feb 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Fun shot!
February 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise