Look into my Eyes by helenw2
Photo 151

Look into my Eyes

(2011 project) too funny, 10 years ago I was looking into another cats eyes, this was our neighbours cat Kelson
1st June 2011 1st Jun 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
