Previous
Next
Dapper Mid Winter Dip by helenw2
Photo 196

Dapper Mid Winter Dip

(2011 project) awesome dress ups for Petone's mid winter festival and annual dip
16th July 2011 16th Jul 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise