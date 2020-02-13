Previous
Sassy Sarah by helenw2
Photo 2942

Sassy Sarah

my friend Sarah was kicking back on the waterfront as I wandered past shooting from the hip
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
