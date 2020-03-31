Previous
Natures Heart by helenw2
Photo 2989

Natures Heart

had a topic of "Bodyscape" to complete and so did some research and decided how I wanted to approach this, strained my brain but have decided that I like this finished product and so pleased to be able to add a Kereru in the image
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
