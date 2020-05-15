Previous
Pandemic Princess by helenw2
Photo 3034

Pandemic Princess

life has eased a bit here so was nice to get out and do a shoot with Che who was chomping at the bit - created a bit of a pandemic theme today.
15th May 2020

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Photo Details

