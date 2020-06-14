Previous
In His Hands by helenw2
Photo 3064

In His Hands

Another marathon effort today - this time with Che who posed in different looks and sides of her character for me to create this image.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Photo Details

Leslie ace
very cool and creative
June 14th, 2020  
