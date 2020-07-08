Previous
Next
School Holidays by helenw2
Photo 3088

School Holidays

visited a friend to help her daughter get used to her new camera and was inspired by kids playing games during the holidays - reminded me of my childhood and so nice to see
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise