Photo 3094
Mystical Morning
with a frost on the ground, there was some lovely mist as it burned off in the morning sun. Found this beautiful horse by a stream on Takapu Road
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
14th July 2020 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nice how that horse is framed!
July 14th, 2020
Helen Sanderson
great lighting and framing
July 14th, 2020
