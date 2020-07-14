Previous
Mystical Morning by helenw2
Photo 3094

Mystical Morning

with a frost on the ground, there was some lovely mist as it burned off in the morning sun. Found this beautiful horse by a stream on Takapu Road
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nice how that horse is framed!
July 14th, 2020  
Helen Sanderson
great lighting and framing
July 14th, 2020  
