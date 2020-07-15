Previous
Party in Aisle 7 by helenw2
Photo 3095

Party in Aisle 7

bit of fun during the school holidays. For those not in NZ, our small number of covid cases from overseas arrivals are in quarantine and the rest of us are going about as usual :-)
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Photo Details

