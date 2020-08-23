Previous
Next
The Wanderer by helenw2
Photo 3134

The Wanderer

spotted lambies amongst Arum lillies in Ohariu Valley - bit chocolate box but hey
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Penelope Ann
Love lamb photography
August 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise