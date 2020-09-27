Previous
The Island by helenw2
Photo 3169

The Island

A great weekend spent at Akitio in the Wairarapa. Loved this "island" on their beach sand bar.
27th September 2020

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 27th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Love the composition and the processing is quite wonderful!
September 27th, 2020  
