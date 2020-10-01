Previous
Shining Light by helenw2
Photo 3173

Shining Light

loved the colours in their hair and then noticed the shining light - nice!
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
bkb in the city
Great candid shot
October 1st, 2020  
