Coffee Fix by helenw2
Photo 3338

Coffee Fix

my camera was playing up on our roadtrip so I had to learn quickly how to use my phone. This is my first POTD phone pic and I'm pretty happy, his arms look big, but hey - love the bokeh!
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
