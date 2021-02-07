Sign up
Photo 3338
Coffee Fix
my camera was playing up on our roadtrip so I had to learn quickly how to use my phone. This is my first POTD phone pic and I'm pretty happy, his arms look big, but hey - love the bokeh!
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
3338
photos
48
followers
31
following
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
7th February 2021 12:36pm
