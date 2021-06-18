Previous
Purfectly Pawsitioned by helenw2
Photo 3597

Purfectly Pawsitioned

was photographing this cute cottage in Featherston when I spotted a wittle cat - so what was I supposed to do!
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
