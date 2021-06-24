Sign up
Photo 3609
Cuba Calling
enjoyed some of my fav Sals Pizza in Cuba Mall and shot reflections from inside the restaurant as peeps wandered past
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th June 2021 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
