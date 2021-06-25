Sign up
Photo 3611
Glimpse of Glenburn Coast
off to Glenburn Station in the Wairarapa with one of my camera clubs again, gorgeous clouds and colour as we came over the hill and saw the coastline
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
