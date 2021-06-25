Previous
Glimpse of Glenburn Coast by helenw2
Photo 3611

Glimpse of Glenburn Coast

off to Glenburn Station in the Wairarapa with one of my camera clubs again, gorgeous clouds and colour as we came over the hill and saw the coastline
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

