Photo 3685
Look Both Ways
how cute are these sausage dogs that get walked along our street - just happened to bump into them today
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Views
11
365
X-T4
1st August 2021 4:51pm
