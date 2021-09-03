Previous
Next
At Rest by helenw2
Photo 3749

At Rest

spotted this lovely lamb and its mum enjoying some shade from our super sunny day in Ohariu Valley
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
1027% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise