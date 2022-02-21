Previous
Next
Alien Encounter by helenw2
Photo 4037

Alien Encounter

had a ball shooting these cabbage moths in the field next to our house in Ohakune and this one was my favourite even though it is a bit soft!
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise