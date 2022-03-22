Sign up
Photo 4065
Sunlit Valley
awoke to this beautiful light this morning. Interesting light in the evening as well and now we are enjoying a show of lightening and thunder! which we don't get very often here.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
22nd March 2022 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
