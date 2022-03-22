Previous
Sunlit Valley by helenw2
Photo 4065

Sunlit Valley

awoke to this beautiful light this morning. Interesting light in the evening as well and now we are enjoying a show of lightening and thunder! which we don't get very often here.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
