Photo 4066
Tippiing Point
another impression of my favourite Albatross Fountain - a multiple exposure
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4066
photos
65
followers
50
following
1113% complete
View this month »
4059
4060
4061
4062
4063
4064
4065
4066
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
23rd March 2022 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
recognize it immediately, very cool take.
March 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
