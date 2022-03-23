Previous
Tippiing Point by helenw2
Photo 4066

Tippiing Point

another impression of my favourite Albatross Fountain - a multiple exposure
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1113% complete

Yao RL
recognize it immediately, very cool take.
March 23rd, 2022  
