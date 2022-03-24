Sign up
Photo 4067
Bored Meeting
Basil was very bored at the morning meeting today and spent the rest of the day flat out
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4067
photos
65
followers
50
following
1114% complete
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th March 2022 12:44pm
