Wetland Rock Star by helenw2
loved watching this heron at Pauatahanui Inlet today, especially when he "fluffed" up.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
April 1st, 2022  
