Love Thy Neighbour by helenw2
Love Thy Neighbour

Mum wanted me to shoot her handing this book (My Uncle wrote a chapter in it) to a "celebrity" I had never heard of, should've googled him before I went as he is pretty amazing: Behrouz Boochani - suffered for years in the Aussie detention centers
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
