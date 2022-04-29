Previous
Can't Fits by helenw2
Photo 4101

Can't Fits

Basil loves doing this, squishing in between the bottom of the deck and the barrier - and hey - it was cute in the last light of the day.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
