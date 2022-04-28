Previous
Brown Beauty by helenw2
Photo 4100

Brown Beauty

loved spending time with this beauty in Ohariu Valley.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Christina
Ahh makes me want to give pat her/him! great photo - love the gentleness in the eyes
April 28th, 2022  
