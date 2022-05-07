Previous
Covid Care Package by helenw2
Covid Care Package

a lovely friend dropped off a home cooked meal for us to enjoy tonight. We normally get our regular meals delivered to our "mealbox" to the right of the doorstep, so this will be a homecooking treat!
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
Yao RL ace
Is it Basil's job to keep the food guarded.
May 7th, 2022  
Carole G ace
What a thoughtful friend you have. I love your cat Basil
May 7th, 2022  
