Previous
Next
Photo 4109
Covid Care Package
a lovely friend dropped off a home cooked meal for us to enjoy tonight. We normally get our regular meals delivered to our "mealbox" to the right of the doorstep, so this will be a homecooking treat!
7th May 2022
7th May 22
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL
ace
Is it Basil's job to keep the food guarded.
May 7th, 2022
Carole G
ace
What a thoughtful friend you have. I love your cat Basil
May 7th, 2022
