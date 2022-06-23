Previous
Matariki Glow by helenw2
Matariki Glow

It's Matariki weekend here in NZ, a celebration of the Maori new year. I love all the light and fire festivals that are held around the place - great to practice my night photography
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
