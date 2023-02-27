Previous
Harakeke Helpers by helenw2
Photo 4392

Harakeke Helpers

this lady was making flax flowers for donations on Lampton Quay with two very lovely helpers
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

