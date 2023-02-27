Sign up
Photo 4392
Harakeke Helpers
this lady was making flax flowers for donations on Lampton Quay with two very lovely helpers
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
365
X-T4
27th February 2023 12:30pm
