Previous
Next
Kids by helenw2
Photo 4391

Kids

loved each of these kid pics spotted in Queenstown so had to have them all
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
very nice. I see Ans Westra died today, her photos of happy children are iconic
February 26th, 2023  
Helen Westerbeke
@kali66 oh, that is sad - this will be a nice reminder for me
February 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise