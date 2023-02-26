Sign up
Photo 4391
Kids
loved each of these kid pics spotted in Queenstown so had to have them all
26th February 2023
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
kali
ace
very nice. I see Ans Westra died today, her photos of happy children are iconic
February 26th, 2023
@kali66
oh, that is sad - this will be a nice reminder for me
February 26th, 2023
