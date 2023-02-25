Sign up
Photo 4390
Remarkable Izzy
nice to see Izzy up and about today in environment of the New World carpark; interacting with people and getting cuddles.. These are the Remarkables mountain range behind her
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Dawn
ace
Sweet
February 25th, 2023
