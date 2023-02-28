Previous
Fierce by helenw2
Photo 4393

Fierce

This lady was working the real life catwalk on Featherston Street
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
