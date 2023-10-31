Sign up
Previous
Photo 4628
Page Turner
a quiet day on holiday today with shopping and a movie. Spotted this book mad young lady at Macquarie shopping centre and thought it was so refreshing to see from a young person today!
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4628
photos
66
followers
55
following
Suzanne
ace
That's a great shot and you are roght: it is good to see.
October 31st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice street candid
October 31st, 2023
