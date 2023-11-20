Previous
Singing in the Rain by helenw2
Photo 4648

Singing in the Rain

we went back to the cafe in Upokongaro, Whanganui again, no herons but I had a lovely time shooting the sparrows and chaffinches.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...


amyK ace
Beautiful
November 20th, 2023  
