Previous
Heart of Gold by helenw2
Photo 4766

Heart of Gold

back on the bees at my friends garden again! love the shadow on the edge of the flower!
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise