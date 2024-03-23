Sign up
Previous
Photo 4767
Arch Villain
spotted this baby on his backyard fence as I was driving past - had to stop for him and loved all the framing as I worked the angles.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd March 2024 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I was going to say the framing is perfect, but obviously this was very much not chance. He sure is looking you up and down :-)
March 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good framing
March 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
