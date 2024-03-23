Previous
Arch Villain by helenw2
Arch Villain

spotted this baby on his backyard fence as I was driving past - had to stop for him and loved all the framing as I worked the angles.
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Delwyn Barnett ace
I was going to say the framing is perfect, but obviously this was very much not chance. He sure is looking you up and down :-)
March 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good framing
March 23rd, 2024  
