The stave curch by helstor365
The stave curch

Went for my first little outing with my "new" car today and decided to visit one of Bergen's most popular tourist attractions: Fantoft stave church.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fantoft_Stave_Church
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Krista Marson ace
I love those churches! So much, that I got married in one! https://www.chapel-in-the-hills.org/about.html
May 20th, 2022  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@blueberry1222 Nice! I have been to Borgund Stave church but it is a while ago now (it was back i the days when we all shot film :-)
May 20th, 2022  
