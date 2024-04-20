Sign up
Previous
Photo 1217
Walkway
Part of a hiking trail along the side of one of the mountains surrounding Bergen. In one area it was too steep to build the trail so instead they built a walkway bolted to the rock. It was opened last week and is very popular.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1478
photos
86
followers
34
following
333% complete
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
258
1214
259
1215
260
1216
261
1217
Tags
x-e1
,
1 week-1 camera
Richard Lewis
ace
That looks really good.
April 20th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
How fun!
April 20th, 2024
