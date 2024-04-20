Previous
Walkway by helstor365
Walkway

Part of a hiking trail along the side of one of the mountains surrounding Bergen. In one area it was too steep to build the trail so instead they built a walkway bolted to the rock. It was opened last week and is very popular.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Richard Lewis ace
That looks really good.
April 20th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
How fun!
April 20th, 2024  
