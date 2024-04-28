Shopping cart or shipping container?

Depends on how much stuff you need to move I guess.



Or maybe the shopping cart just likes to hang out with the big guys :-)



Last day with the Canon M5. A camera I have used a lot and that I really enjoy using. I just love everything about it; the size, the ergonomics, the image quality and colours. Technically it is not the best camera I have but I'm slowly learning what matters the most to me in a camera and it is not technical specs :-)



BTW: The Panasonic GF1 and GF2 as well as an Olympus E-PL3 are all up for sale on a local online classified site!