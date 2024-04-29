Sign up
Photo 1226
Reservoir spillway
This week I'm shooting what I consider to be my "best" camera, the Canon 6D full frame DSLR.
In other news. I have already sold the Olympus E-PL3 and there is also some interest in the 2 Panasonic cameras ATM.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
April 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scenery.
April 29th, 2024
