Jetty abstract

So, the week with Fujifilm X-E1 is over. I can't deny that Fujis are great cameras and that they look cool. I learned photography using film cameras like this and the nostalgia was part of the reason I bought my first Fuji camera. However after the first few weeks with the camera I realized why camera design and ergonomics have evolved into the cameras we see today.



One example: on a modern DSLR or mirrorless camera the shutter button sits on the top of the grip so your index finger naturally fall on it when you hold the camera. On the Fuji the shutter button is on the top plate of the camera instead and to reach it you have to bend your finger or your wrist to use it.With so many buttons and dials on the camera it is very easy to push a button or turn a dial without noticing. (I kept turning on "Macro" focusing several times without meaning to)



So I love the IQ but I just don't like using the cameras! I will give the Fuji cameras one more try a bit later but for now it seems like they will be going......