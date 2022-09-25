Sign up
Photo 644
Someone dropped their anchor :-)
KS Norge (KS = The King's Ship) is in dry dock in Bergen at the moment and this is the ship's anchor.
25th September 2022
Helge E. Storheim
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
