I didn't take a photo today but then I thought I could try the LED lamp/film holder thingy I bought from eBay a while back. I just grabbed the first negative strip I found, set the thing up and took a photo of one frame with the 6D with a macro lens. I have no idea when the original photo was taken but the photo of the negative was at least taken today :-)This is the "apparatus" :-) https://365project.org/helstor365/extras/2022-11-07 And I think it looks good. I have tried scanning with flatbed scanners and dedicated film scanners but on my first attempt this looks a lot better than anything I have tried before.Oh and the film stock was ISO 400 Kodak Gold :-)