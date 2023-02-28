Sign up
Photo 800
Almost frozen
A glorious, clear and cold day in Bergen today!
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana
ace
What a great capture and view!
February 28th, 2023
